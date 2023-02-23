iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HSBC

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQGet Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HSBC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.56. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

