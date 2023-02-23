Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIS. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

GIS stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

