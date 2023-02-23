Jeffrey Stein Sells 7,000 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Stein sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $13,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PRTK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 203,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,811. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,273,500,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

