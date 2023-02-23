Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.13 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $0.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00043868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00216953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,891.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01007571 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

