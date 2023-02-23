John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-10% yr/yr to ~$2.29-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.53. 136,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $32,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

