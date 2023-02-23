John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $502.04 million-$516.12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.33 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

