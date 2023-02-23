John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

JBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

