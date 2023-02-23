John Todd Koning Sells 13,068 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CFO John Todd Koning sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $185,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 470,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Alphatec stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 840,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,560. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
See Also
