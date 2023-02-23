John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

LON:WG traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.70 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 5,686,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.52. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 255 ($3.07). The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,945 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £2,606.30 ($3,138.61). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 2,526 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £3,662.70 ($4,410.77). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,005 shares of company stock worth $994,330. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

