Joystick (JOY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,339.74

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Joystick has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and approximately $11,339.74 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00043942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00216457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,964.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09132302 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,648.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

