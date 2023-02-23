JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $572.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $555.00 to $572.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.42.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $483.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $432.03 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.