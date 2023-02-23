KeyCorp Comments on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,318,000 after acquiring an additional 337,421 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,320,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.