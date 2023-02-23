KeyCorp Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $24.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.2 %
MRVI opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $41.82.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
