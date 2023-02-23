KickToken 1-Day Volume Hits $188,245.77 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $840,411.05 and approximately $188,245.77 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,160,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,160,863 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,166,589.61678652. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00728512 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $161,302.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

