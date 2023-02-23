Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €74.00 by UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($78.72) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

KBX opened at €63.84 ($67.91) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 52 week high of €92.86 ($98.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.24 and a 200-day moving average of €52.52.

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

