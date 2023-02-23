Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:KTB opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $6,735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
