LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €44.49 ($47.33) and last traded at €45.02 ($47.89). Approximately 151,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.42 ($48.32).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

