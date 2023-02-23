Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,817 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 2.48% of Omnicell worth $95,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $138.50.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

