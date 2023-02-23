Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 34,139 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,872 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 34,139 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Electronic Arts worth $124,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,490. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

