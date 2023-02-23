LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.3-178.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $48.82. 58,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,148. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

