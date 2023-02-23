Lido wstETH Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and $25.35 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for about $1,820.99 or 0.07622903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

