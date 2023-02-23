Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90. Life Storage also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.55-1.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.20.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.95. 934,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,808. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

