Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Life Storage stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $121.95. 934,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.86. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.20.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.