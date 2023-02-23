Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.00 million-$124.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.58 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.35 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LGND traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,292. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $121.66.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

