Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $164.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.90. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $11,248,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

