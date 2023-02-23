Liquity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.27 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Liquity token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00004743 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $102.82 million and $2.27 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,880,605 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

