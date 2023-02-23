Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $60.23 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,342,856 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,296,356.2084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00378804 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $54.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

