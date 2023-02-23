Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

