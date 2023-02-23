Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Susquehanna

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Magnite stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Magnite has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth about $1,137,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth about $3,644,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $643,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

