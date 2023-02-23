Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

MRO opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

