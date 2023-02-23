Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Masonite International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.00. 192,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Masonite International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 38.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

