Memex (CVE:OEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Memex Inc. (CVE:OEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 6018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Memex Trading Up 100.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Memex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN Tempus, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing productivity metrics, including overall equipment effectiveness in real time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Memex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Memex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.