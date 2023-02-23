Metahero Price Hits $0.0053 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Metahero has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $766,874.16 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.01304582 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00013767 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00033171 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.01646439 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

