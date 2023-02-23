MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $36.55 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $36.55 or 0.00152621 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $162.57 million and $5.58 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 37.62724687 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $6,733,325.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

