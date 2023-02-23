MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.49

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.64. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 87,399 shares.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

MFS Charter Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

