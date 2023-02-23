MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.49

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.64. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 87,399 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
