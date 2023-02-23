MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
MGE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
MGE Energy stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
MGE Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.