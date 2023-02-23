MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

MGE Energy stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

MGE Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.