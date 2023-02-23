Mina Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $92.75 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004090 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $827.02 million and approximately $92.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00425844 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.09 or 0.28208713 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 847,802,712 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 847,166,742.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.99990022 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $94,544,372.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

