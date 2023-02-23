MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $49.91 million and $3.71 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00425550 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.86 or 0.28189173 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,761,363 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars.

