Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.75

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.75 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($0.98). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 79.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 983,213 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Mitie Group Stock Up 2.1 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,998.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
