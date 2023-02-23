Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.75

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.75 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($0.98). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 79.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 983,213 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,998.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 6,332 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £4,622.36 ($5,566.43). Also, insider Derek Mapp purchased 11,442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £8,695.92 ($10,471.97). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,824 shares of company stock worth $899,682. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

