Mizuho Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $176.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $175.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

