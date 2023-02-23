Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of MNRO opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Monro’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth $289,000.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.