Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Moonriver has a total market cap of $71.10 million and $8.21 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $11.17 or 0.00046626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,683,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,363,061 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

