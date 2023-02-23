Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.16

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $15.48. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 25,212 shares trading hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,384,000 after purchasing an additional 144,379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,561,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after purchasing an additional 524,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

