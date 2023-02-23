Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.16

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $15.48. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 25,212 shares trading hands.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
