Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

MOS stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

