MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.27 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $101.97 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00579041 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $196.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

