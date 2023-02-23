My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $1.95 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $652,465.15 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,489 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

