Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

