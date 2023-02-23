Nano (XNO) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.75 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Nano has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $125.55 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00394444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00631419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00580446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00180376 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.