Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) & Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Financial Contrast

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A Appian -32.25% -66.82% -25.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Appian 2 3 4 0 2.22

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Appian has a consensus price target of $45.89, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Appian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Appian is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Appian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Appian $467.99 million 6.83 -$150.92 million ($2.08) -21.20

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian.

Summary

Appian beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F. Govatski in 1995 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

