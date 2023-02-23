NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.55.

NetApp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $66.22. 4,423,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,609. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in NetApp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

